Barclays Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $31.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

