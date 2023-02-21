Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BBSI opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

