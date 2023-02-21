Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.32

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $471.99 million and approximately $42.58 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,096,771 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
