Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 32,087 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 72,925.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

SO opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.