Bellwether Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.