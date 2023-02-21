Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $102.55.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

