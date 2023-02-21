Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 332,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,350,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

