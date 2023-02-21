Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 215.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 84,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 46.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

