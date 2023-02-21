Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 11,903 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

