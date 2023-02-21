Bellwether Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 486,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.