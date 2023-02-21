Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & SAP (NYSE:SAP) Financial Analysis

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and SAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $965.05 million 11.73 $93.18 million $0.59 69.31 SAP $32.53 billion 4.26 $2.41 billion $2.06 56.97

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Bentley Systems. SAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

36.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bentley Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SAP pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bentley Systems pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAP pays out 99.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bentley Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bentley Systems and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 SAP 2 6 7 0 2.33

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. SAP has a consensus price target of $114.07, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Bentley Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than SAP.

Risk & Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 17.37% 49.27% 7.76% SAP 7.45% 5.48% 3.15%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats SAP on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The Services segment offers professional services, premium support services, implementation services for software products, and education services on the use of products. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

