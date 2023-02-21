Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Forterra Stock Performance

Forterra stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.58). 141,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,229. The firm has a market cap of £455.39 million, a PE ratio of 856.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.07. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.62).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

