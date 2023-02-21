Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.
Forterra Stock Performance
Forterra stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.58). 141,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,229. The firm has a market cap of £455.39 million, a PE ratio of 856.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.07. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.62).
About Forterra
Featured Stories
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.