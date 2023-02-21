Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $850.05

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $850.05 and last traded at $850.05, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $845.64.

Biglari Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $748.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.32.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

