Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $146.15 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $405.39 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $146.15 or 0.00598569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00182083 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00048433 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000799 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,318,131 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
