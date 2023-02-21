Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $18.75 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $18.75 or 0.00075269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $328.41 million and approximately $72.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00200940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

