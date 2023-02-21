BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $728.84 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $728.84 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005088 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001003 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000075 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,107,841.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

