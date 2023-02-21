BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.07% of BlackSky Technology worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 664.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 82,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 319,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

BKSY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,055. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

