Blackstone Inc. Acquires 10,257 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.06% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Nurix Therapeutics

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $433.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.65. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

