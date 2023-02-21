Blackstone Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,006,232 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $61,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 917,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,259. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.