Blackstone Inc. Decreases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Blackstone Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,399,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 174,081 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 1.6% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of Western Midstream Partners worth $437,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $264,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 286,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading

