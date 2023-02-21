Blackstone Inc. Lowers Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $314,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 137.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods Price Performance

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. 486,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

