Blackstone Inc. Sells 102,800 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Blackstone Inc. cut its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,691,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,556. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 160.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

