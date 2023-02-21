Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Lifted by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Block comprises approximately 4.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 3.4 %

SQ traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.49. 2,732,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,658,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95, a PEG ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.97.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.