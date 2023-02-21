Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 279,088 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1,280.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,088 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of TEGNA worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 231.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TEGNA by 402.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

TEGNA Price Performance

About TEGNA

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 834,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,396. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.