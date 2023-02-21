Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard Profile

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

