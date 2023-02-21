Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,136 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Talos Energy worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 413,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 374,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,494. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

