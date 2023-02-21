Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $5.19 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

PPG stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.65. 621,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,249. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

