Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 15,204 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.37. 82,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,839. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

