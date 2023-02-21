Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of COO traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

