Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 48,039 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,039 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Trading Down 5.1 %

Evolus stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 176,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,517. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.