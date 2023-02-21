Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,705,408 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises 5.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $91,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 341,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

