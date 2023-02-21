Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Shares Down 1%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$215.41 and last traded at C$215.41. 15,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 29,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$217.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$228.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

