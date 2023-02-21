Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 1.6 %

BPT stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 242.80 ($2.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,729. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.80 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2,697.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.03.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

