Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.
Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 1.6 %
BPT stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 242.80 ($2.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,729. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.80 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2,697.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.03.
Bridgepoint Group Company Profile
