Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $525.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.