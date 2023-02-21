Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT at $7.60

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
CGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Compugen Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CGEN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.57.
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
