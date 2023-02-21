Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT at $7.60

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Compugen Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CGEN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

About Compugen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

