Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker Sells 7,353 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 533,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

