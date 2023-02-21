Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

WHD opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Cactus has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

