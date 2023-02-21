CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$31.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

