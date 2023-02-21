Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $18.60

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $17.72. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 4,569 shares trading hands.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $516.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

