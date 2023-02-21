Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
In other news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,598.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CLMT stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.11. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
