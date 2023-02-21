Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,598.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLMT stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.11. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Stories

