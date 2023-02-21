Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,385

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,358 ($16.35) to GBX 1,385 ($16.68) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS traded down GBX 68 ($0.82) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,853 ($22.31). 281,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,755. Plus500 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,268.04 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,978.33 ($23.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,842.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,788.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.25.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.

