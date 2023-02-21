Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,385

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,358 ($16.35) to GBX 1,385 ($16.68) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of PLUS traded down GBX 68 ($0.82) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,853 ($22.31). 281,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,755. Plus500 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,268.04 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,978.33 ($23.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,842.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,788.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.25.
Plus500 Company Profile
