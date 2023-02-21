Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 35,600 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $117,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $281.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.24 and a 200-day moving average of $295.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SBA Communications

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.