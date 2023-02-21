Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 73,500 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 4.28% of MINISO Group worth $74,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 355.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Down 5.4 %

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MINISO Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.