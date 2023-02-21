Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.34% of Welltower worth $104,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

