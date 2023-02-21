Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $65.70 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $65,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

