Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,776 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $94,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

PYPL opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.