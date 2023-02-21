Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $127,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.53 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

