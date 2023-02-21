Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 73,400 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.34% of Baidu worth $137,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Baidu by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $170.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.