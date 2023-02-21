Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

