Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $128.82 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

